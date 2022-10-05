THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Margaret Chisela Musonda alias Faith Musonda for being in possession of property worth over K17 million suspected to be proceeds of crime. The Commission has revealed that between 2019 and 2021, Musonda possessed property in Kingsland City worth K2,341,000, jewelry valued at $5,500, a Farm in Chisamba valued at K4,600,000, Government Bonds valued at K1,490,000 and K1,650,000, as well as, Bank of Zambia Treasury Bill with a nominal value of K 1,100,000. Musonda is also alleged to have possessed K1,177,261.54 cash in her fixed Term Deposit Account with Madison Finance, Life Television in Lusaka valued at K3,633,000, motor vehicles valued at K520,000, among others. Last year, the commission also arrested Musonda for being in…...



