PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assented the National Pension Scheme Bill into law, which provides an option for partial withdrawal of benefits by a member. The bill provides for an option to claim for one-off age benefits by a member under the prescribed minimum pensionable age of 36 under the existing fund. The Bill has also revised the penalty rate from 20 percent to 10 percent for delayed payment of contributions. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, President Hichilema said this was part of the UPND’s campaign commitments. “Today I assented the National Pension Scheme Bill into law. This provides an option for partial withdrawal of benefits by a member. The Bill has also revised the penalty rate from…...



