MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services Professor Lackson Kasonka says government does not expect to incur any costs following the cancellation of the TFM contract valued at US$98,700,000. And Ministry of Health Chief Procurement Officer Juliet Chomba has revealed that the TFM contract was signed in former Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr George Magwende’s office, with only four people present. During the Public Accounts Committee hearing, Tuesday, Prof Kasonka said a TFM representative “sneaked” into the Ministry and discreetly signed the contract with one of the PS’. “There’s a new government which didn’t share the spirits in terms of this project from the previous government. We have cancelled this contract because it is a potentially fraudulent…...