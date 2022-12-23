PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has abolished the imposition of the death penalty in Zambia as well as the offence of Criminal Defamation of the President. In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said by President Hichilema’s assent, the provisions of Section 69 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia which provide for the offence of criminal defamation of the President have been repealed in their entirety. “President Hakainde Hichilema has assented to the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill number 25 of 2022 abolishing the imposition of the death penalty in the Republic of Zambia, and the offence of Criminal Defamation of the President, which have been on the Zambian statute books since the pre-independence era. The Penal…...



