Cross-examination continues… Nchito SC: Honourable Lubinda, let’s go to your complaints regarding the articles. You complained about the article on page 37, remember that? Lubinda: I do. Nchito SC: And were you complaining about just some of the portion or all of it? If you want to amend your position or just like that? Lubinda: My Lady, I complained about all these articles in entirety but I was referring the court to specific paragraphs. Nchito SC: Yes, when we are talking about paragraph number one, you read it to the court right? Lubinda: I did. Nchito SC: Maybe read it again. Lubinda (reads the paragraph): “An American-based organisation called Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) has released a report into the smuggling…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.