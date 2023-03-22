ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general Tom Shamakamba says there is a possibility of turning some of the officials involved in the Ministry of Finance saga into state witnesses. Last week, ACC announced the arrest of 18 individuals in a financial scandal at Ministry of Finance, among them Auditor General Dick Sichembe, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and Accountant General Kennedy Musonda. The commission also clarified that some individuals involved in the matter had voluntarily offered to pay back the funds they illegally received as provided for under Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Asked by journalists if there was any possibility of turning those who are offering to return the money into state witnesses,…...



