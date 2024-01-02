CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says some conditionalities tied to attainment of debt restructuring can’t allow government to subsidise fuel and mealie meal. And Mweetwa says he is not aware of any provision in the Access to Information (ATI) law that may be used to shield acts of corruption. Speaking when he featured on Byta FM in Choma last week, Mweetwa, who is also Information and Media Minister said it would be seen as luxury by the creditors if government introduced subsidies on fuel and mealie meal. “Because of this debt situation we have, even if some people have been proposing that government should put in place measures to mitigate or cushion the home economics of its citizens, it becomes…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.