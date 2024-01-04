MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo says Lusaka has recorded 23 deaths and 238 new cholera cases in the last 24 hours. And Masebo says government has made a decision to turn National Heroes Stadium into the main cholera centre for this period. Meanwhile, Masebo has disclosed that one nurse has died while working in the hospital trying to save lives. Speaking shortly after leading a multi-disciplinary team for a citywide mobile community sensitisation exercise, Thursday, Masebo said citizens living in unsanitary situations should go back to the land because they are better off at home in the village. “The sanitation is very poor and when it rains, we expect that the situation will get bad and that is why we…...



