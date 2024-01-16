FORMER home affairs minister RTD Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha has died. His son, Tivo, confirmed this in a short statement posted on his Facebook page, Tuesday. “Thank you all for your prayers. Dad has gone to be with with Lord. Forever my hero,” read the statement. Shikapwasha succumbed to gunshot wounds at Maina Soko Military Hospital. In a statement, Monday, police said they were yet to ascertain the person who shot Shikapwasha at his Ibex Hill residence. “The Zambia Police Service is actively investigating a shooting incident involving Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha (Retired) RTD, which occurred yesterday January 14, 2024 between 17:00 and 18:00 hours at his residence in Ibex Hill. He later was rushed to Maina Soko Military Hospital…...



