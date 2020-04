All has been said about the hollowness of President Edgar Lungu’s third COVID-19 national address. How he wants barbershops to remain open, but people should observe social distancing while conducting their business. Heaven knows if barbers will be using bluetooth to cut people’s hair from a safe distance. The public feedback is written all over social media, and State House is in overdrive with damage control measures on the directive to reopen churches. But that was not the only pronouncement that lacked logic.

Let’s be honest. President….