WE WERE elated to hear the Chief of Investment at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Mr Muchindu Kasongola, say that in 2020, Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited generated about US$25 million in revenue, which is about K530 million, of which US$12 million (K255 million) was profit. It’s obvious that these figures are not real but they were calculated out of desperation to win public approval because IDC has bought shares in that Marcopolo company. If this were true, we would have said it is great news for our economy. But we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.