Supreme Court Judge Evans Hamaundu delivering a judgement during his last special court session in honour of his retirement as Supreme Court Judge at High Court on Thursday 16th January 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

Supreme Court Judge Evans Hamaundu delivering a judgement during his last special court session in honour of his retirement as Supreme Court Judge at High Court on Thursday 16th January 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

The appointment of Justice Evans Hamaundu as Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Board, along with Mrs. Daphne Chabu as Director General and other commissioners, has stirred mixed reactions among Zambians. In filling the vacuum caused by the dissolution of the ACC board last year, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Kaumbu Mwondela as Vice Chairperson of the ACC Board, Nalucha Ziba, Jack Kalala and Engwase Mwale as Commissioners. As is often the case with significant appointments, opinions are divided, with some already passing judgment on the appointees before their roles are even ratified. Presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says he doesn’t expect much performance from the newly appointed board, claiming most of the appointees are affiliated to UPND. He further charged...