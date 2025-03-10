NKANA FC has surged to third place on the Super League after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over defending champions Red Arrows in a Week-27 fixture played at a fully packed Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. Goals from Jacob Ngulube and Congolese international Idris Mbombo sealed a crucial win for Mwenya Chipepo’s side, who completed a season double over the Airmen, having beaten them 3-1 in the first round encounter in Kitwe. Nkana wasted no time in asserting their dominance as they found the breakthrough just eight minutes into the match. Jacob Ngulube fired past Arrows goalkeeper Charles Kalumba after latching onto a well-timed Emmanuel Mutale assist, silencing the home crowd. Red Arrows responded with a spell of attacking pressure, coming...



