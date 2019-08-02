Menu
- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest DiggersHome / Subscribe for Premium Content
Subscribe for Premium Content
-
Trending
- Zambia records second COVID-19 death (12,558 views)
- Not all landlords stole to build their property, they have loans to pay (7,612 views)
- Lungu’s our Cristiano Ronaldo, every defender fears him - Moonga (4,092 views)
- I’ll accept any NDC decision about my position on Bill 10 – Chishala (3,580 views)
- 3 Zambians have died of COVID-19 in USA - Chitalu (3,241 views)
- We’re considering asking landlords to forego rentals amid COVID-19 – Siliya
- Not all landlords stole to build their property, they have loans to pay
- Is Kampyongo suggesting that slim people, like his appointing authority are HIV suspects?
- Govt declares UNZA new residence a quarantine facility
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us?
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
-
Latest
- 3 Zambians have died of COVID-19 in USA – Chitalu
- Cancellation of Prime TV licence illegal – LAZ
- ZANACO closes Kafue Branch due to COVID-19 fears
- Zambia records second COVID-19 death
- Lungu’s our Cristiano Ronaldo, every defender fears him – Moonga
- I’ll accept any NDC decision about my position on Bill 10 – Chishala
- Article 69 on nomination of MPs must be repealed, it’s meaningless – Sacika
- CCZ asks govt to give tax relief to citizens
- Musukwa asks mine workers, unions to rise against Mopani over shut down
- COVID-19 hasn’t affected fuel movement – transporters
- IBA cancels Prime TV license
- C/Belt Show cancels CAMINEX
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business