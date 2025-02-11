THE Bank of Zambia has announced the introduction of a new family of Zambian currency, to be launched on March 31, 2025. The Central Bank says the new currency family consists of six banknotes (K500, K200, K100, K50, K20, and K10), and six coins (K5, K2, K1,50N, 10N, and 5N). Meanwhile, the Bank has apologised for the current poor state of the banknotes, stating that with the introduction of the new currency, this should soon be a thing of the past. In a public notice, Tuesday, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya said the Minister of Finance and National Planning would soon issue a Statutory Instrument, detailing the procedures for exchanging the old currency for the new banknotes. He...



