Anthony Ramsey is a name that many remember from the first season of Icon Zambia. Ramsey made it all the way to the top five in a competition mostly filled with singers which is rare for a rapper. His journey on the show was not just about proving himself, it was about showing the world that rap, too, has a voice in the Zambian music scene. During his recent appearance on the “In Your Face Podcast” with host Pressure T, Ramsey opened up about his musical growth since the show. He shared how his music quality has improved thanks to working with some of Zambia’s top producers, including the well known Miles Came Along. Although he didn’t win the competition,...