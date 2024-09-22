On a recent work assignment in Chibombo town, I stumbled upon something both eerie and impossible to ignore — a lone tombstone standing defiantly in the middle of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, with bulldozers rumbling around it. I couldn’t shake the questions; who was this person, and why had their final resting place become part of a construction site? As I stood, absorbed by this strange scene, a man suddenly appeared, rushing towards me. “We thought you were from the council,” he said, his eyes filled with concern as they met mine. I introduced myself as a journalist, and I could see the relief on his face. He quickly called his sister over, and together, they began to explain their...



