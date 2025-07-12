When James Chamanyazi featured on B Flow’s Flowback Podcast, he took us back to where his music began. He started his music in Kanyama in 1994. His passion for music started with a simple moment when a woman in his neighborhood struggled to feed her children because her husband would disappear with his salary and she would always run to his mother for help. Young James saw her pain and turned it into his first song. That was the beginning of his music journey. With the help of a man in the neighborhood, Mike Zulu, he eventually recorded his first songs and slowly began making a name for himself. Recording music back then wasn’t easy so James had to get...