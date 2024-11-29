TWO Zambia Army discharged recruits have sued the state and Army Commander in the High Court after they were dismissed from employment for being in possession of marijuana. Chuma Nkuwa and Hellem Mwalimu want an order of certiorari to remove into court for purposes of quashing the decision of the Army Commander to discharge them from employment as regular soldiers on grounds of illegality, unreasonable in the Wednesbury sense and impropriety. The duo also wants to be allowed to proceed with their usual peaceful enjoyment of privileges and entitlements as regular soldiers. In this matter, Nkuwa and Mwalimu have cited the Attorney General and the Zambia Army Commander as respondents. In an affidavit in support of motion for leave to...



