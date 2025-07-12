THE Zambia U20 Women’s National Team has secured a spot in the final of the COSAFA U20 Women’s Championship at the ongoing Region 5 Youth Games in Namibia, after delivering a clinical 5-0 demolition of Botswana in a one-sided semifinal clash played at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek. The Copper Princesses got off to a dream start when striker Bwalya Namute found the back of the net in just the 3rd minute, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Namute doubled Zambia’s advantage in the 35th minute, coolly converting a penalty to complete her brace and pile more pressure on the overwhelmed Botswana side. Before halftime, Ruth Mukoma added her name to the scoresheet with a well-taken goal in...