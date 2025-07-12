Zambia Team picture during the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Final between Morocco and Zambia at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 5 July 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

THE Zambia National Women’s team will be looking to seal their place in the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) when they face Congo DR in a decisive Group A clash today at El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia. Heading into their final group fixture, the Copper Queens are currently second in Group A with four points, tied with hosts Morocco, who lead the group on goal difference. With only the top two teams guaranteed passage to the knockout stages, the Copper Queens need to avoid defeat to cement their spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious continental championship. Today’s encounter is crucial for coach Norah Häuptle’s side, who will face a Congo DR outfit playing...