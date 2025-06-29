WE already have too many holidays with low levels of productivity across the board, says President Hakainde Hichilema. President Hichilema says the PF government left a lot of inefficiencies in the economy, with its borrowing leaving a mountain of debt. Speaking during the End Malaria Initiative Meeting, Friday, President Hichilema noted that there has been a shift in the citizens’ mentality who increasingly prioritize holidays over hard work. “I’m happy that it shouldn’t be a holiday, we already have too many holidays in this country with low levels of productivity. Many holidays. Everyone, I don’t know over the years the mentality of the country has changed, people want to sit and do nothing and actually I see on social media...