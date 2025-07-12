THE much anticipated inaugural Thunder Cup rugby tournament kicks off today at the University of Zambia (UNZA) main campus in Lusaka with 15 competitive male and female teams scheduled to compete. The tournament is poised to become a pivotal event for grassroots and youth rugby development in Zambia. It will bring together 12 men’s teams and three women’s teams in a full-day rugby showdown aimed at identifying young talent and promoting the sport’s growth nationwide. Heinz Lupaka, a member of the tournament organising committee, said the tournament is more than just a game; it’s a mission to inspire a new generation of athletes. “The Thunder Cup rugby tournament aims to develop rugby in Zambia by providing a platform for young...