SOCIALITE Iris Kaingu has warned that she will take all necessary steps to protect her reputation from those who bring up her name whenever explicit videos of other individuals surface online. Kaingu, who made headlines in 2012 after a sex video of hers went viral online, says she is tired of being dragged into unrelated controversies more than a decade later. The latest backlash comes in the wake of a leaked sex video involving model Mwaka Halwiindi. As the video made rounds on social media, many online users couldn’t resist invoking Iris’ name, some even suggesting she was looking to counsel Mwaka in light of the scandal. But Iris was having none of it. In a strongly worded statement shared...