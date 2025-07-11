THE Zambia Information and Communications Authority (ZICTA) has imposed a K5.2 million sanction on Airtel Networks Zambia as compensation to consumers, following a data service outage experienced on June 10, 2025. In addition, Airtel has been fined K828,000 for breaching quality and consumer protection regulations. Speaking at a media briefing, Friday, ZICTA Director General Eng Collins Mbulo said the sanctions follow the investigations and assessment of information submitted by Airtel. “Today I address a matter that has understandably raised significant concern among consumers, the business community and members of the general public. This is the issue of the recent data services outage which was experienced on the Airtel Network on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. You will recall that, on that...