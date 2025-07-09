A 24-year-old student teacher was allegedly raped on Monday morning during the Lwiindi Gonde Traditional Ceremony in Monze after failing to pay a K500 fine for urinating in a public place. Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident, saying police at the Gonde operational post received the report at around 08:00 hours. “Gonde Operational Police Post under Monze Police Station received a report in which a female aged 24 years, a student at a named College of Education reported that she was raped by an unknown person whom she can identify if seen. This occurred on July 7, 2025, around 05:00 hours at the Lwiindi Gonde Traditional Ceremony in Monze District. Brief facts of the matter are that...