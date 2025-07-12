For fans of Zuba, he’s Thando, the twin who shares a face with Vinny Sosala. But off-screen, actor and hip hop artiste Sam Sakala, known to many as Dope G, says filming Zuba was so intense that for the first four months, he couldn’t write or record a single song. Before his breakout as Thando and Vinny, Sam had already made his mark in Zambian entertainment. He was part of Zone Fam, the award-winning hip hop group that dominated the local music scene between 2009 and 2015, alongside Jay Rox, Yung Verbal, and Tim. He also appeared in Love Games, a drama series aimed at raising awareness about HIV, and later starred in Fever, a juicy tangle of love, secrets,...