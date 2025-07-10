PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says he was summoned by police yesterday, speculating that it could be related to interviews he has given both locally and in South Africa concerning the death of former president Edgar Lungu. Speaking to journalists shortly after arriving at Police Force Headquarters on Wednesday, Nakacinda said he had not yet been informed of the specific reason for his summoning, but insisted he would not be silenced from speaking on behalf of the late former president or the Zambian people. “I’m here for the usual dramatic behaviour of the UPND through the police. I received callouts last week and I’d come but eventually we moved that the process be undertaken today. So, I’m just...