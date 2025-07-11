Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaking to Journalists during a press briefing at the Ministry Head Quarters in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government will declare Kikonge gold mine in Mufumbwe district a restricted area to prevent the public from having free access to the mining area. And Mwiimbu says government is aware that there are political leaders who are mobilising members of the public from all parts of the country to go and mine in Mufumbwe. This was in response to Kamfinsa PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe, who asked whether government’s policies had failed to safeguard citizens’ lives as well as give them an opportunity to participate in mining. Responding to a question from Mwandi UPND member of parliament Sibeso Sefulo, who asked what lessons the ministry had learnt from Tanzania with...