Top: Congo D.R flyweight Sephora Kaila vs Kenya's Felista Mugo. Below: Congo D.R lightweight Mechant Tambwe vs Zambia's Batista Mende during face off before the Impact 6 Fighting tournament in Lusaka on Friday 11th July 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ULEMU Fight Academy coach Benjamin Bush has declared his fighter ready for the the Impact MMA Championship, which is set to showcase some of the finest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) talent on the continent. The championship taking place at Scream Club in Lusaka has been hailed as one of the most significant combat sports events in Zambia’s history, and has attracted fighters from across Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, and South Africa. The international nature of the tournament has sparked immense interest among fans and stakeholders alike. According to Bush, the tournament is a milestone for the sport’s growth in Zambia. “This championship is very special because we have athletes coming into the country from nations we’ve never...