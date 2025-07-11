DESPITE a lackluster performance at the 2025 HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup, where they failed to progress past the group stage, Zambia’s senior men’s national football team has made a notable leap in the latest FIFA world rankings. According to the latest rankings released yesterday by FIFA, the Chipolopolo have climbed five places, moving from 88th to 83rd globally, and now rank 17th in Africa. The upward shift comes as a surprise, especially considering the Chipolopolo’s recent 3-3 draw with Botswana and a 1-0 defeat to Comoros during the regional competition in South Africa. However, the improvement in Zambia’s ranking may be attributed to earlier results in the FIFA international calendar, which weigh heavily in the overall point calculation system. The jump...