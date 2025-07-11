ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) president Ashu Sagar says the government’s decision to raise sin taxes mid-year could undermine economic gains by encouraging smuggling and illicit trade. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Thursday, Sagar said it would be difficult for manufacturers to pass on the benefits of reduced fuel prices and a stabilised exchange rate if new taxes, particularly on alcohol, cigarettes, and spirits, go ahead as proposed. “There are various taxes in terms of what government is trying to implement. A lot of them are poised towards the manufacturing industry. When you look at sin tax such as cigarettes, spirits, beer, these taxes are specific to our industry. When you look at five of the taxes, with...