PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema appointed former vice presidents Inonge Wina and Enock Kavindele, former secretaries to the cabinet Leslie Mbula and Simon Miti, as well as lawyer Dickson Jere as part of his envoys to mediate in state funeral talks with the Edgar Lungu family. Others are Chief Mumbi of Petauke and Bishop Joshua Banda. Sources have told News Diggers that there is still tension between government and the late former president’s family, resulting from outstanding issues which have been suspended to pave way for the funeral programme. Yesterday, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa revealed that the former president would be buried on Monday, June 23. Kangwa also revealed that President Hichilema would preside over the state funeral. Sources revealed...