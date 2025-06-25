Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana with News Diggers newspaper staff during the commemoration of International Press freedom day at the freedom statue in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

NEWS Diggers Media Limited has urged the Lusaka High Court to dismiss the Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s injunction application against its documentary, arguing that the organisation has failed to identify the persons who were allegedly defamed by the documentary’s promotional video. News Diggers, through its lawyers Nchito & Nchito Advocates, says it will seek to prove at trial that the documentary is based on information that is true in substance and fact. News Diggers says as a news organisation, it is exercising its constitutional right to freedom of expression and intends to publish a documentary that is justified in substance and fact. The High Court had set June 26 for the hearing of the Chinese Chamber’s injunction application against News...