BUS and Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) National Secretary Sydney Mbewe says it’s difficult for bus operators to reduce bus fares because government has not protected the sector from illegal operators. And Mbewe says the achievements in the reduction of fuel pump prices will be negated if government doesn’t address the issue of illegal bus operators in the public transport sector. For the month of July, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) reduced the price of petrol to K28 from K31.36 and diesel to K23.13 from K25.12. ERB also reduced the price of kerosene to K21.98 from K24.79 and Jet A-1 to K23.94 from K27.08. Commenting on this in an interview, Mbewe hoped that the fundamentals stimulating the reduction of...