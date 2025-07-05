LEGENDARY artiste Leo Moyo, popularly known as K’millian, is set to release his long-awaited album, Full Circle, this Tuesday. K’millian isn’t just dropping new music, he is also dropping a statement: “You can’t compare a Benz and a Corolla, a Benz is a Benz. So call me Mr Mercedes hitmaker!” K’millian is returning with a project that bridges generations, one he has been working on for the past five years. The Full Circle album features an impressive lineup of collaborations, including international talents like Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), Driemo (Malawi) and Blaq Diamond (South Africa). Locally, K’millian united with fellow legends JK, Izrael, Bob Muli and Shimasta, alongside new-generation artistes like Chewe, Neo, Chile One, JC Kalinks and Jae Cash. Announcing...