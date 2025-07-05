LAST Friday, Frank Sibuuku, the producer of the popular Zambian TV series Mpali, spoke at the Creative Industries Business Summit in Lusaka. He shared insights into his journey in the film industry, the growth of Zambian productions and exciting updates on his upcoming projects. Sibuuku shared that he began his career in film almost 20 years ago. At that time, Zambian television screens were dominated by foreign shows like Super Story, with very little local content. Inspired to change this, and believing Zambians could tell their own stories, he embarked on his journey, starting at Muvi TV where he gained valuable experience in production. Today, he has produced over 1,500 episodes of Mpali, a drama series that airs on Zambezi...