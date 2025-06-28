Gospel artiste Chileshe Bwalya has never been one to shy away from sharing her stories, but even she could hardly believe what she saw that night. While celebrating her birthday at a nightclub in Northmead, she noticed a woman at a nearby table. Moments later, she witnessed a creature-like figure crawl out of the woman and sit beside her. Chileshe says she wasn’t drunk, but was completely sober when this was happening because she had quit drinking alcohol a year earlier. Chileshe says the creature mirrored the woman’s every movement, if it picked up a glass, the woman did the same. Then, three men entered the club, and she describes how, with the last man, something like a ‘matrix’ moment...