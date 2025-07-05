WHILE music collaborations usually bring joy, in Zambia, when gospel and secular artistes work together, the harmony often gives way to heated debates within the Christian community. Stepping into this hot topic, Pst Gift Kaputula, a gospel artiste who is also a pastor, argues that gospel artistes and secular artistes should not make songs together because they are meant to be separate. He firmly believes that “darkness and light cannot mix.” Speaking on the Truth Tuesday Podcast with Mag 44, Pst Gift argued that God is a God of strict standards. “I think every time we are trying to do something, we must go back to the one we are doing it for. How does He want it to be...