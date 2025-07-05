HIGH expectations for new talent in Zambia’s capital city were quickly deflated last week as Icon Zambia season two kicked off its auditions. The judges, particularly head judge David Kazadi, expressed clear disappointment at the low number of strong performances. In an interview earlier this week, Kazadi noted that many contestants were nervous, picked wrong songs, or seemed scared because they thought he was too strict. Other judges like Ballad Zulu and Cleo Ice Queen also felt disappointed about how things went in Lusaka. The remaining auditions are scheduled for July 5 in Kitwe at Copperbelt University, July 8 in Kasama, and July 10 in Livingstone. However, it’s currently uncertain if these will still happen as planned following Kazadi’s arrest...