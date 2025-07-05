EIGHT people have died in a road traffic accident that occurred at Kasenga Rail Crossing in Mpika District involving a TAZARA train and a Toyota Noah minibus. In a statement, Saturday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the accident occurred when the vehicle failed to stop at the rail crossing and was hit by the oncoming train. Initially, Chilabi reported that seven people had died, but later updated that the death toll had risen to eight. “Seven people have died in a road traffic accident that occurred on July 5, 2025, around 09:00 hours at Kasenga Rail Crossing in Mpika District. The accident involved a TAZARA train and a Toyota Noah minibus, registration number BCB 9391. The train,...