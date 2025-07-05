ZAMBIA’S social media thrives on drama and as the cliché goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity. These days, it’s really hard to tell what’s true from what’s just a smart trick. And one artiste, Chile One, always knows how to use this to his benefit. For his loyal fans, if they hear a rumour that he and Tianna have broken up, it’s a clear sign that new Chile One music is coming. This exact thing happened last Thursday when Chile One posted a cryptic message on his Facebook page: “I have had enough, I must bring it out of my chest… Whatever happens… It’s OK, [I] have tried. Am going live at 19 hrs.” Since there were already...