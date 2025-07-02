POLICE have arrested and charged Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda with idle and disorderly conduct after she stormed Community House around 01:00 hours. State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has described Musonda’s act as shocking and “quite audacious.” In a statement, Wednesday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said officers swiftly apprehended Musonda when she conducted herself in a disruptive manner. He stated that the suspect was driving a Toyota Fortuner, bearing registration number BBA 8874. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm that officers at Woodlands Police Station in Lusaka have apprehended Faith Musonda, aged 41, and a resident of Chalala in Lusaka, for disorderly conduct. Brief facts of the matter are that on July 2, 2025, between...