PATRIOTIC Front faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda says President Hakainde Hichilema means he will double the poverty of the people when he says he has an agenda of doubling the GDP if he is given a second term. On Thursday, President Hichilema said he had an agenda to more than double the size of Zambia’s GDP if he was given two terms in office. “Me, I’m only elected for five years, and I have an agenda, courtesy of the people of Zambia. They put me in office for a second term, 10 years, I have an agenda to more than double the size of the GDP of our country, that’s my agenda [audience claps]. I believe that’s an agenda that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here