Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (l) making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (l) making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia has sealed financing for road connectivity along the Lobito Corridor and is now awaiting procurement. And Angolan Minister of Transport Ricardo Viegas d’Abreu said the railway to the Atlantic is fully operational, and the master plan work is the most advanced among the three countries. Meanwhile, Minister of Planning and Coordination of Development Aid of Democratic Republic of the Congo Guylain Mbwzya has disclosed that a development agreement for the Dilolo-Sakania segments has been signed removing long standing concerns. Giving an update on where Zambia stands at the second Lobito Corridor Coordination Meeting, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said the corridor has three railway legs: Luanda to Luacano which is already operational,...