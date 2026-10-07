THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) says it is alerting consumers to a voluntary recall affecting Isuzu RG19 motor vehicles supplied to the Zambian market. The recall, initiated by Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd (IMSAf), relates to Field Action 26FSL0080 and affects vehicles falling within the sales period of May 11, 2026 to July 3, 2026. According to IMSAf, there is a possibility that the brake pedal pivot pin may have excessive free play or movement, reducing braking performance when attempting to stop the vehicle. In a statement, Wednesday, CCPC Florence Zaza Senior Public Relations Officer said those affected would receive a written notification from Isuzu, and their vehicles would be inspected. “The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission...