THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the upward adjustment of bus fares, following the recent increase in fuel. This follows the Energy Regulatory Board (ERB) increase in fuel prices, where Petrol increased from K25.29 per litre in September to K31.46 in October, while diesel has risen from K26.86 to K33.27 per litre. ERB attributed the increase in petrol and diesel prices by over K6 per litre to the reinstatement of excise duty, after the expiry of the tax waiver. The increase was also attributed to sustained geopolitical tensions in the Middle East which placed upward pressure on international petroleum prices, and the depreciation of the kwacha. In a statement, Friday, RTSA said the local routes for Lusaka...