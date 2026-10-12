FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government will not release any treasury funds to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) next farming season because it has bought more maize than was budgeted for this season. Asked to confirm whether government had bought more maize than budgeted during his meeting with the IMF on Friday, Dr Musokotwane admitted that government had exceeded the initial target of 500,000 metric tons. “Yes, it is true that the amount of money spent to acquire the strategic food reserves is much more than what we had in the budget. Arising from the fact that we bought more. We started the year on the premises that 500,000 metric tons of maize will be bought....