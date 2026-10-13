THE Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has called for the urgent implementation of reforms announced by President Hakainde Hichilema during the opening of the First Session of the Fourteenth National Assembly. During his address to the nation, Friday, the President outlined a number of reforms that would help the UPND government achieve the Grow Zambia Agenda. In a statement, Monday, ZAM president Mohammed Umar stated that the targets of producing three million tonnes of copper, generating 10,000 MW of electricity and attracting five million tourist arrivals could only be achieved if the country made more of what it consumed. “The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) welcomes the address delivered by His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of...