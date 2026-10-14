THE deadline for street vendors in the tourist capital to move into designated markets has been set for tomorrow, October 15. Livingstone Council Town Clerk Sombo Kawilila says the local authority is ready to receive street vendors into markets. “All vendors trading from the streets are expected to move back into designated markets by Thursday, 15th October 2026. Livingstone City Council Management has reaffirmed its readiness to receive vendors from the streets into designated markets,” Kawilila said. She said the council maintains a market register containing details of traders who have been allocated stands, and those with existing allocations are expected to make use of those spaces. Kawilila added that street vendors who do not have market stands are advised...